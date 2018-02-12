WWE News: Jason Jordan to Miss WrestleMania, Sting Appearance Set, Breitbart Article on WWE

– Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 due to his neck injury. Kurt Angle confirmed the news on tonight’s episode of Raw, revealing that his “son” will miss the April PPV after undergoing surgery last week.

There’s no word on how long Jordan will be out of action yet.

– The WWE PR account posted a link to a article from Breitbart writer Kevin Scholla, talking about how he’s become a WWE fan again after taking his kids to a show:

Family friendly entertainment https://t.co/gWFDdPwlrX — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 12, 2018

– Sting is set to appear at the Dallas Autorama in Dallas Market Center on Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer will appear from 6 PM to 8 PM. You can find out more here.