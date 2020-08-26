WWE News: JBL Congratulates Wade Barrett on NXT Gig, Asuka Shares Pre-SummerSlam Vlog, More Superstar Uno on UUDD

– As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett, aka Stu Bennett, will be joining the commentary team for NXT this week. WWE Hall of Famer Class of 2020 inductee JBL congratulated Barrett on the news via Twitter today, which you can see below.

JBL wrote to Wade Barrett, “Congrats to @StuBennett joining @WWENXT announce team. Wade is a very smart guy with quick banter and a really good man-he is a HUGE positive addition to the brand! Very happy for Wade!”

Congrats to @StuBennett joining @WWENXT announce team. Wade is a very smart guy with quick banter and a really good man-he is a HUGE positive addition to the brand! Very happy for Wade! pic.twitter.com/3Bqt8kwQ0X — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 26, 2020

– Asuka shared a vlog this weekend showing what she was doing the day before SummerSlam 2020. That video is available below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new video with Superstars playing some online Uno. That video is available below.