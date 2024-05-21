wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL & Natalya Set for The Bump, Playlist Showcases the Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, Authors of Pain Entrance Theme
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, JBL and Natalya were announced as guests for tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump.
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at this weekend’s King and Queen of the Ring:
– WWE released “The End Is Cold” entrance theme for The Authors of Pain:
