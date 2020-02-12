WWE News: John Cena Comments On WWE Return, Preview For Tonight’s Miz and Mrs., Jumanji Hitting Home Video

– As we previously reported, John Cena will make his first WWE appearance since July when he returns to this Friday’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. Cena commented on being back on Twitter.

He wrote: “Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan”

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: Gender Baby Miztery – “Mike and Maryse host baby number two’s gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.”

– The Rock’s film Jumanji: The Next Level will hit DVD and Blu-ray on March 17. It will arrive on digital on March 3. Here’s a list of extras:

* Body Swapping: Snapping into Character

* Level Up: Making Jumanji – The Next Level

* Back Together: Reuniting the Cast