WWE News: John Cena on Ellen Next Week, R-Truth Talks New Film and Single

– John Cena is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. According to the show’s official listings, Cena will be a guest on the daytime show to promote his upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

You can find your local time and channel for the show here.

– WWE posted the following video with R-Truth discussing the success of his new song “That’z Endurance” and the release of WWE Studios’ new film Blood Brother, which he appears in: