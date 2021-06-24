WWE News: John Cena Plays ’30 Seconds To’ With Jimmy Fallon, Nikki Bella & Artem Share a Coffee Talk, Ever-Rise Live Debuts on YouTube

– During his appearance on The Tonight Show this week, John Cena played the 30 Seconds To game with Jimmy Fallon. You can check out that video below:

– Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev took part in a coffee talk this week. You can view that vlog here:

– It looks like Ever-Rise Live has now been promoted to WWE’s YouTube channel with new episodes debuting on Thursdays. You can check out the debut episode below: