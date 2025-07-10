– Entertainment Weekly released a video of WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena reacting to reviews from critics of his work that have been curated. You can check out that video below. Cena also stars in the new action-comedy, Heads of State, opposite Idris Elba, which is streaming now on Prime Video.

John Cena is reading your reviews—and he’s not holding back. From his layered performance in ‘Peacemaker’ to his high-octane debut in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, Cena reflects on what it means to fight for peace, jokes about his body control (or lack thereof), and embraces the weirdness fans have come to love. He opens up about actually piano on camera, why he prefers “signature maneuvers” over catchphrases, and why ‘Trainwreck’ was a turning point in letting his true personality shine. Along the way, Cena shares some love for James Gunn and ‘Heads of State’ co-star Idris Elba, throws in a few jabs at himself, and closes things out with a calming breath. Whether you’re here for WWE nostalgia, Peacemaker’s moral code, or his performances in ‘Ricky Stanicky,’ this is classic Cena: funny, honest, and totally unexpected. ‘Heads of State’ starring John Cena is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

– WWE released the full video of Charlotte Flair chatting with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on Six Feet Under

One of the most decorated women to ever step into a WWE ring, Charlotte Flair sits down with The Undertaker to talk about her personal life spilling onto TV, The Deadman as a babysitter and backstage stories. A WWE & Fanatics Original Production.

– The WCW YouTube channel released a full episode of WCW Thunder from July 5, 2000: