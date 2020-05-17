WWE News: John Cena Jokes About Being 100% Right Half the Time, The Singh Bros. Deliver a Hockey Challenge, Full John Cena vs. Great Khali Match Video

– John Cena shared another whopper of an intellectual thought today, writing about how he’s almost 100% right half the time. Cena wrote, “I’d say about half the time I’m almost 100% right, sometimes.” You can check out his tweet below.

– After they were inspired by the feud between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, The Singh Bros. decided to deliver an open hockey challenge to anyone in the WWE or the NHL, and they will even put up their own cardboard cutout of the Stanley Cup on the line. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. The Great Khali from Judgement Day 2007. You can check out that match video below.