WWE News: John Cena’s Top 10 WrestleMania Entrances, Clip of The Rock Interacting With Steve Austin at Axxess Before WrestleMania 19, Full WCW Uncensored 1996 Show

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE John Cena Make-A-Wish WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE showcased John Cena’s Top 10 WrestleMania Entrances:

– WWE Vault released an amazing clip of Steve Austin and The Rock trading some jabs at each other at a Fan Axxess event in 2003 ahead of their WrestleMania Trilogy match at WrestleMania 19. You can view that clip below:

Days before the final installment of their legendary WrestleMania trilogy, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock trade some good-natured jabs during an impromptu run-in at the 2003 Fan Axxess event.

– WWE released the full WCW Uncensored 1996 event:

