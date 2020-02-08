WWE News: Johnny Gargano Returning to Road This Weekend, Otis Preps For Date With Mandy, Heath Slater and Apollo Crews Return

– Johnny Gargano is back on the road with NXT for the first time since last spring. Gargano noted on Twitter that he’s working live events this weekend. While Gargano has worked TV and PPVs, he has been off the road since last spring due to injuries.

First #NXTRoadTrip in a bit for yours truly.. The kid is 100% healthy and ready to rip. I've heard there should be a few fun matchups at these shows.. See ya this weekend! Friday 2/7 – #NXTPhoenix

Saturday 2/8 – #NXTLasVegas

Sunday 2/9 – #NXTRiverside pic.twitter.com/g3WSKesEoX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 7, 2020

– Heath Slater and Apollo Crews made their first appearances on Smackdown in a while. Slater lost to Daniel Bryan in his first Smackdown match since the March 3rd, 2017 episode when he teamed with American Alpha, Mojo Rawley & Rhyno to beat Breezango, Dolph Ziggler & The Usos. Meanwhile, Crews lost to Sheamus in his first televised Smackdown match since August 20th, 2018. He has worked several Smackdown dark matches in recent weeks.

– WWE posted video of Tucker helping Otis get prepped for his Valentine’s Day daye with Mandy next week: