WWE News: Jordan Myles Looking Forward to ‘New Beginning,’ Karl Anderson’s Wife Comments on Saudi Arabia, New Damandyz Donutz

– Jordan Myles is putting his chaotic week behind him and looking forward to a “new beginning.” Myles, who was the subject of headlines after his T-shirt controversy last week, posted to Twitter:

Today is the beginning of the rest of my life. I’m proud to be an African American.

I’m proud to be able to uplift others through wrestling. More importantly I’m proud to represent YOU.#ForTheCulture — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) November 3, 2019

– Karl Anderson’s wife took to Twitter as well, to reply to Anderson’s tweet that you “Couldn’t pay me enough to go back” to Saudi Arabia, except that he needs a new pool. As it seems, she doesn’t need the pool that badly:

2nd house!! Not a pool..but don’t ever go back AGAIN! We don’t need our daddy/papi/motherlover/absanderson/besttagteam etc. being held hostage while we’re at home worried to death ❤️ — Tini (@Strawtini) November 2, 2019

– Here is the latest episode of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s Damandyz Donutz, with the two checking out Paula’s Donuts in Buffalo, New York: