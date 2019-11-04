wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordan Myles Looking Forward to ‘New Beginning,’ Karl Anderson’s Wife Comments on Saudi Arabia, New Damandyz Donutz

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jordan Myles is putting his chaotic week behind him and looking forward to a “new beginning.” Myles, who was the subject of headlines after his T-shirt controversy last week, posted to Twitter:

– Karl Anderson’s wife took to Twitter as well, to reply to Anderson’s tweet that you “Couldn’t pay me enough to go back” to Saudi Arabia, except that he needs a new pool. As it seems, she doesn’t need the pool that badly:

– Here is the latest episode of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s Damandyz Donutz, with the two checking out Paula’s Donuts in Buffalo, New York:

