WWE News: Kabuki Warriors Debut Remixed Theme Song at Live Event, Triple H and Johnny Gargano Praise Women’s WarGames Match

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane Asuka

– The Kabuki Warriors have a new version of their theme song that debuted at last night’s main roster live event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. You can here it in the video below:

– Triple H and Johnny Gargano both took to Twitter last night to react to the women’s WarGames match from NXT Takeover: WarGames. The match opened the show and saw Rhea Ripley’s team defeat Team Baszler:

