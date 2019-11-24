wrestling / News
WWE News: Kabuki Warriors Debut Remixed Theme Song at Live Event, Triple H and Johnny Gargano Praise Women’s WarGames Match
– The Kabuki Warriors have a new version of their theme song that debuted at last night’s main roster live event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. You can here it in the video below:
Asuka & Kairi debuted a new tag theme at the live show tonight on #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/rHrTqHrmqx
— Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 24, 2019
– Triple H and Johnny Gargano both took to Twitter last night to react to the women’s WarGames match from NXT Takeover: WarGames. The match opened the show and saw Rhea Ripley’s team defeat Team Baszler:
An absolutely incredible way to open up #NXTTakeOver: WarGames. Congratulations to Team @RheaRipley_WWE on winning the FIRST EVER Women’s WarGames match. #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT
History made on every level. #FTMF
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2019
Congratulations, ladies. You all just made history. #NXTTakeoverWarGames
Proud is an understatement.
PS: You can probably just call me Candice LeRae's Husband from now on. #CandiceTakeOver
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 24, 2019
