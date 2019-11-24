WWE News: Kabuki Warriors Debut Remixed Theme Song at Live Event, Triple H and Johnny Gargano Praise Women’s WarGames Match

– The Kabuki Warriors have a new version of their theme song that debuted at last night’s main roster live event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. You can here it in the video below:

Asuka & Kairi debuted a new tag theme at the live show tonight on #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/rHrTqHrmqx — Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 24, 2019

– Triple H and Johnny Gargano both took to Twitter last night to react to the women’s WarGames match from NXT Takeover: WarGames. The match opened the show and saw Rhea Ripley’s team defeat Team Baszler:

An absolutely incredible way to open up #NXTTakeOver: WarGames. Congratulations to Team @RheaRipley_WWE on winning the FIRST EVER Women’s WarGames match. #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT History made on every level. #FTMF — Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2019