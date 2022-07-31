wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Announces Summerslam Attendance, Kid Rock In The Crowd, Kevin Dunn Working Tonight’s Show
– Kane made an appearance at WWE Summerslam tonight to announce the attendance of the event. It was revealed that the attendance was 48,449. PWInsider reports that the attendance was indeed said to be around 48,000 backstage. That’s larger than the 35,000 or so that they were expecting.
Tennessee's own WWE Hall of Famer @KaneWWE is here at #SummerSlam to announce tonight's attendance at @NissanStadium: 48,449 members of the @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/C8ZO209TXu
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
– Kid Rock was in the audience at tonight’s Summerslam event. He also provided one of the theme songs for the show, “Breakdown.”
WWE Hall of Famer @KidRock is here at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/qiToywPtSg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Dunn is at Summerslam working in his regular role as lead producer. He is not directing but he normally doesn’t direct.
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him