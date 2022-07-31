WWE News: Kane Announces Summerslam Attendance, Kid Rock In The Crowd, Kevin Dunn Working Tonight’s Show

– Kane made an appearance at WWE Summerslam tonight to announce the attendance of the event. It was revealed that the attendance was 48,449. PWInsider reports that the attendance was indeed said to be around 48,000 backstage. That’s larger than the 35,000 or so that they were expecting.

– Kid Rock was in the audience at tonight’s Summerslam event. He also provided one of the theme songs for the show, “Breakdown.”

– PWInsider reports that Kevin Dunn is at Summerslam working in his regular role as lead producer. He is not directing but he normally doesn’t direct.