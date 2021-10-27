WWE News: Karrion Kross Comments on Tommaso Ciampa Beating Bron Breakker, Malcom Bivens Interacts With Chucky at Halloween Havoc, Ticket Sale for SmackDown in New Orleans

– At least night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event, Tommaso Ciampa was successful in his title defense over contender Bron Breakker. After the match, former NXT World champion Karrion Kross commented on Ciampa’s title defense via Twitter.

Kross tweeted, “A motivated killer is a Psycho Killer.” You can view his comments on the Ciampa vs. Breakker match below:

A motivated killer is a Psycho Killer.

💯💀💯 #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/trtbTrx2yy — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 27, 2021

– Malcom Bivens shared the following tweet, showing him interacting with the killer doll, Chucky, at Halloween Havoc. Initially, Bivens wrote, “We’re almost 24 hours away from me giving Chucky a jackknife powerbomb off the NXT titantron. I’m shaking.”

Later on, he shared a humorous photo, showing the Chucky doll trying to choke him, and he wrote in the caption, “nevermind. this lil mf is strong.”

– There is a ticket sale going on right now for an upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans can get 15% off tickets using the promo code TREAT at Ticketmaster.com (h/t PWInsider).