wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Mocks Sami Zayn’s Hair, WWE Stock Update, Clash of Champions Highlights

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn Raw 42318

– After Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental title last night at Clash of Champions, the WWE on FOX account noted that he would never shut up about it now. Kevin Owens replied: “Or get a haircut!

– Speaking of Clash, here are highlights from last night’s PPV:

– WWE stock opened at $39.80 per share this morning.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Clash of Champions, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading