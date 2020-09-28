wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Mocks Sami Zayn’s Hair, WWE Stock Update, Clash of Champions Highlights
– After Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental title last night at Clash of Champions, the WWE on FOX account noted that he would never shut up about it now. Kevin Owens replied: “Or get a haircut!”
– Speaking of Clash, here are highlights from last night’s PPV:
– WWE stock opened at $39.80 per share this morning.
