WWE News: Kevin Owens Not Happy Over Not Being on WrestleMania Card, Zack Ryder Joke Proposes to Chelsea Green

– Kevin Owens is none too pleased about the fact that he isn’t currently on the WrestleMania card. Owens posted to Twitter expressing his frustration with the fact that he’s not currently on the card, as you can see below:

Hi everyone! Full disclosure, not being on Mania is gradually driving me more and more crazy as the show gets closer so my session at Axxess on Saturday should be a real blast! 10 am to noon. Come! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 4, 2019

– Zack Ryder did a joke proposal to Chelsea Green and took a low blow for his troubles. Ryder was on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast along with Green (aka Laurel Van Ness) when he decided to get down on one knee and offer a “ring” to Green — a toy wrestling ring. As you can see from the below tweet, Green seemed like she was willing to buy into it, but it was just to get close so she could low blow him: