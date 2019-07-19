wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Promotes SmackVille Special, Stock Up
July 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video with Kofi Kingston promoting next weekend’s SmackVille live special on the WWE Network. You can see the promo below for the special, which airs live from Nashville at 9 PM ET:
– WWE’s stock closed at $70.23 on Friday, up $0.03 (0.04%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.25%.
