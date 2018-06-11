WWE News: Lana & Rusev Burglarized at Hotel, Bobby Roode Talks Raw Match, Naomi Appearance

– Rusev said on Twitter that he and Lana were burglarized in their hotel room in Memphis over the weekend. The WWE star posted the following to Sheraton hotels:

Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for “cleaning” the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 11, 2018

– Bobby Roode spoke with THV-11 in Little Rock promoting tonight’s Raw and discussed his Fatal Four-Way match on the show. Roode said, “We are less than one week away from the big Money In The Bank pay-per-view, so this is the go home show. Of course, I’m involved in the Money In The Bank match itself. I have a big match tonight, the three other guys that are in the match with me from the RAW side – Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor – Fatal-4 Way match, so I’ve got my work cut out for me.”

– Naomi is set to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Millington, Tennessee at 11 AM on Tuesday.