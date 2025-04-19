– Fresh off her signing a WWE Legends contract, former WWE Superstar Lana has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. Paradigm is the agency founded by former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley). You can view the announcement below:

“Paradigm is thrilled to welcome the amazing CJ Perry to the roster! CJ is an accomplished actress, content creator, digital strategist and producer. We’re excited to collaborate with her across scripted, unscripted, and digital platforms. @thecjperry”

– Michael Rubin is the guest of Stephanie McMahon on the latest episode of What’s Your Story? The full video is available below:

Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin sits down with Steph McMahon to talk about his career, WrestleMania weekend and more. Subscribe to What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon channel – @StephanieMcMahon

– Videos are now available from Ringside Collectibles for the Mattel action figure panels at WWE World in Las Vegas for WrestleMania Weekend: