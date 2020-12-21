wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s RAW, Highlights From WWE TLC, New Charlotte Flair Merchandise
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, hinting that two of the brand’s top feuds will continue:
* What’s next for Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles after their epic clash?
* What’s in store for Randy Orton and The Fiend following their rivalry’s most stunning chapter?
– The Top 5 WWE TLC matches.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE TLC PPV:
– Charlotte Flair has a new ‘Born to Conquer’ shirt available in the WWE Shop.
