Slimmer’s WWE TLC 2020 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE TLC 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jeff Jarrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. Next up is a video package for Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, and then MVP joins the panel to discuss The New Day vs. The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championship. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, and the Miz & Morrison join the panel to tease Miz possibly cashing in his MitB contract tonight. Next up is a video package for Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & her mystery partner, and R-Truth interrupts the panelists to offer to be Asuka’s partner.



Kickoff Show Match

Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura



Gable and Zayn start the match, but Gable immediately makes the tag to Big E. Zayn takes one look at Big E and quickly makes the tag to Corbin. Big E and Corbin lock up in the middle of the ring, and Corbin muscles Big E to the corner. Corbin levels Big E with a clothesline, but Big E takes control with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E tags Gable as Corbin tags Cesaro. Gable grabs a rear waist lock followed by a deep arm drag and a head scissors takedown. Gable tags Bryan, and Bryan hits a double ax handle from the second rope to Cesaro’s arm. Cesaro goes for the Swing, but Bryan twists Cesaro into a rollup for a two count. Nakamura cheap shots Bryan from behind and gets the tag. Nakamura locks in a cravat, works over the neck, and makes the tag to Zayn. Zayn continues the assault on Bryan before making the quick tag to Corbin. Corbin stretches Bryan’s back around the middle rope and makes the tag back to Zayn. Zayn slams Bryan’s head into the top turnbuckle before once again tagging Corbin. Corbin takes Bryan up top, but Bryan head butts Corbin back down to the mat. Bryan connects with a diving missile drop kick from the top as Zayn, Big E, Cesaro, and Gable brawl on the outside. Otis and Nakamura get the tags, and Otis splashes Nakamura in the corner. Otis hits the Caterpillar and makes the tag to Gable. Nakamura levels Gable with a roundhouse kick and makes the tag to Cesaro. Cesaro hits a gutwrench powerbomb and makes the cover, but Otis breaks up the pin. All eight men trade finishers, concluding with Gable hitting Cesaro with Chaos Theory. Zayn gets the tag and goes for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gable escapes and tags Big E. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick, but Big E counters with a uranage. Big E follows up with the Big Ending and gets the three count.

Match Result: Big E defeats Sami Zayn with the Big Ending.

Match Length: 8:47

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.



TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. AJ Styles w/ Omos





Styles hits a basement drop kick to McIntyre’s knee as soon as the bell rings and then works him over in the corner. McIntyre fights back and launches Styles back to the middle of the ring. McIntyre chops Styles in the corner and then slams Style’s head into the top turnbuckle. McIntyre whips Styles to the opposite corner and then goes to the ground and pounds offense in the corner. Styles creates some space and charges at McIntyre, but McIntyre catches him with a back body drop. McIntyre sets up for a Claymore, but Styles blocks. Styles heads up top, but McIntyre chops Styles to the outside. McIntyre heads to the outside and sets up a table. McIntyre tries to suplex Styles through the table, but Styles blocks. McIntyre drops Styles ribs-first onto the barricade and then whips him into two chairs which were set up on a table at ringside. McIntyre drops Styles face-first on the barricade and then slides a ladder into the ring. McIntyre sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb, but Styles charges into the ring with a chair and takes out McIntyre’s legs. Styles wedges the chair between the turnbuckles and tries to slam McIntyre’s head into it, but McIntyre blocks. McIntyre tries to catapult Styles throat-first into the edge of the chair, but Styles counters and leaps onto the ladder. McIntyre pulls Styles off the ladder and tries to powerbomb him into the ladder, but Styles counters into a sunset slip. McIntyre rolls through and catapults Styles into the chair. Styles fights back with an enzuigiri and goes for a Styles Clash onto the ladder, but McIntyre counters in the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre suplexes a ladder onto Styles, but Styles fights black with a chop block to the knee. Styles slams McIntyre’s knee into the ladder and then locks in the Calf Crusher around the rungs of the ladder. Styles delivers a chair shot to the back and then locks in the Calf Crush around the chair. McIntyre crawls to the ladder and breaks the hold by slamming the back of Styles’ head into the ladder. Styles pulls McIntyre to the apron, kicks McIntyre’s leg, and slams McIntyre’s knee into the ring post. Styles picks up a ladder at ringside and slams it into McIntyre’s face. Styles puts McIntyre on a table, rolls into the ring, and props up a ladder in the corner. Styles heads up the ladder to the top rope, but McIntyre launches a chair into Styles’ face. McIntyre tosses a table into the ring, but Styles drop toe holds McIntyre into the ladder in the corner. Styles shoves the table into McIntyre’s knee and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm off the table, but McIntyre counters into an overhead belly-to-belly suplex onto the ladder in the corner. Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm and then sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Styles climbs the ladder, but McIntyre pulls him off the ladder and launches him over the top rope and through the ladder at ringside. McIntyre climbs the ladder, but here comes Miz & Morrison. Miz pulls McIntyre of the ladder and powerbombs him through a table. Morrison says Miz is cashing in his MitB contract, and suddenly this is a triple threat match. Miz climbs the ladder, but Omos heads into the ring and pulls him off the ladder. Omos dumps Miz out of the ring and through a ladder at ringside. Morrison catches Omos with a chair shot from behind, but the chair breaks over Omos’ back. Morrison flees back up the ramp with Omos in pursuit. Styles rolls back into the ring and climbs one side of a ladder as McIntyre climbs the other side. McIntyre and Styles slug it out at the top of the ladder as Miz climbs back into the ring. Miz sets up a second ladder in the middle of the ring and climbs next to Styles. Miz gets a hand on the belt as McIntyre knocks Styles off the ladder. McIntyre hits Miz with the Glasgow Kiss and knocks him back down to the mat. Styles heads back up the ladder and knocks McIntyre down to the mat. Miz climbs the same ladder as Styles, but McIntyre tips the ladder. Styles falls all the way to the outside, and McIntyre follows up with a Claymore to Miz in the ring. McIntyre climbs the ladder and finally grabs the belt to win the match.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre retrieves the belt to win the match.

Match Length: 27:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship’s Match

Sasha Banks (Champion) vs. Carmella w/ Reginald Thomas





Carmella slides out of the ring as soon as the bell rings and makes Banks wait. Carmella heads back into the ring, but now Banks pulls her to the outside. Banks slams Carmella’s head into the apron and follows up with an arm drag. Banks rolls Carmella back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Banks launches Carmella out of the ring, but her sommelier, Reginald, catches her. Banks hits a head scissors takedown off the apron that rips Carmella out of Reginald’s arms, but Carmella heads back into the ring and regains control. Carmella locks in a sleeper, but Banks slams her into the corner to break the hold. Banks hits a running Meteora and goes for a Back Stabber on the apron, but Carmella blocks and slams Banks back-first onto the apron. Carmella rolls Banks back into the ring and locks in a bow-and-arrow, but Banks breaks free. Banks hits a Meteora in the corner and follows up with the Three Amigos. Banks heads up top and hits a frog splash for a two count. Carmella fights back with a facebuster and gets a two count of her own. Carmella locks in a reverse head scissors over the top rope and then pounds on her on the apron. Carmella connects with a super kick and rolls into the ring to make the cover for another two count. Banks tosses Carmella face-first into the middle turnbuckle and then drags her up top. Carmella goes for a hurricanrana from the top, but Banks counters into a sunset flip for a two count. Banks catches Carmella with a jackknife pin, but Carmella counters into the Code of Silence. Banks tries to reverse into the Bank Statement, but Carmella counters into a double chicken wing. Banks rolls Carmella into a pinning predicament, so Carmella releases the hold. Banks locks in the Bank Statement, but Reginald pulls Carmella out of the ring. Banks heads out of the apron and connects with a Meteora to Reginald off the apron. Carmella catches Banks with a super kick and rolls her back into the ring for yet another two count. Carmella goes for another facebuster, but Banks counters into the Bank Statement, and this time Carmella has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Carmella with the Bank Statement.

Match Length: 12:44

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (Champions) vs. The Hurt Business





MVP accompanies Benjamin & Alexander to the ring for this match. Kingston and Alexander start the match, and Alexander immediately eats a super kick from Kingston. Kingston tags Woods, and Woods hits a diving leg drop from the top. Kingston gets the tag, continues the assault, and makes the quick tag back to Woods. Alexander lands a kick to the jaw and makes the tag to Benjamin. Benjamin catches Woods with a suplex and gets a two count. Benjamin hits a spinebuster and gets another two count. Woods fights back with a forearm shot, makes the tag to Kingston, and hits a drop kick between the ropes to take out Alexander on the outside. Kingston lands a kick to Benjamin’s gut as Woods brawls with Alexander on the outside. Woods gets the tags and charges at Benjamin in the corner, but Benjamin whips Woods neck-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Alexander gets the tag and punts Woods’ back. Alexander works over Woods and makes the tag back to Benjamin. Benjamin locks in a modified arm bar and stomps on Woods’ ribs. Alexander gets the tag and connects with a stiff forearm shot. Alexander goes for the Neuralizer, but Woods blocks and make the tag to Kingston. Benjamin gets the tag but eats a leaping clothesline from Kingston. Kingston goes for the Boom Drop, but Benjamin springs back to his feet and catches Kingston on his shoulders. Benjamin carries Kingston to the corner and lets Alexander make the tag. Alexander heads up top and dives toward Kingston, but Kingston victory rolls Benjamin to evade. Alexander levels Kingston as Woods and Benjamin both charge into the ring. Alexander hits Woods with the Neuralizer to knock him back out of the ring and then makes the tag to Benjamin. Kingston heads up top and Benjamin climbs to join him. Kingston head butts Benjamin back down to the mat, but Benjamin leaps all the way back up top and hits a superplex. Benjamin sets up for Paydirt, but Alexander makes the blind tag and hits the Lumbar Check for the three count.

Match Result: Cedric Alexander defeats Kofi Kingston with the Lumbar Check.

Match Length: ***¾

Slimmer’s Rating: 9:55



Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (Champions) vs. Asuka & Charlotte Flair





Asuka’s partner is… CHARLOTTE FLAIR!!! Asuka and Baszler start the match, and Baszler catches Asuka in a rear waist lock. Baszler goes to work with kicks to the chest, but Asuka reverses positions and lands her own volley of chest kicks. Baszler tries to stomp on Asuka’s arm, but Asuka rolls out of the way and makes the tag to Flair. Baszler backs away from Flair and makes the tag to Jax. Flair locks in a standing side head lock, but Jax shoves her to the ropes. Flair goes back to the standing side head lock and pulls Jax to the corner so that Asuka can make the tag. Asuka hits a Code Breaker and follows up with a hip attack in the corner. Jax goes for a Samoan Drop, but Asuka tries to counter into a sunset flip, but Jax blocks. Jax makes the tag to Baszler, and Baszler works over Asuka’s arm. Asuka maneuvers to rolls up Baszler, but Baszler kicks out. Jax gets the tag and whips Asuka into the ring post and the barricade. Jax rolls Asuka back into the ring and makes the tag back to Baszler. Asuka lands a volley of leg kicks, but Jax regains control and dumps Asuka to the outside. Jax gets the tag but eats a back elbow shot from Asuka on the outside. Asuka and Jax head back into the ring, and Asuka makes the hot tag to Flair. Flair lights up Jax with a series of chops of Ric Flair proudly looks on from backstage. Baszler charges into the ring, but Flair catches her with a suplex. Flair hits a springboard kick to the back of Jax’ knee and follows up with a big boot for a two count. Baszler pulls Jax out of the ring, but Asuka levels Baszler with a sliding knee shot from the apron. Jax pulls Baszler back to her feet, but Flair levels them both with a moonsault from the top. Flair pulls Jax into the ring and goes for the Figure Eight, but Jax blocks. Asuka makes a blind tag as Jax hits Flair with a Samoan Drop. Baszler gets the tag as Asuka makes the tag back to Flair. Flair kicks Jax off the apron and locks in the Figure Eight on Baszler. Jax breaks up the Figure Eight and Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Flair rolls through and hits Natural Selection for the three count.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Shayna Baszler with Natural Selection.

Match Length: 10:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



TLC Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens





Owens attacks Reigns out of nowhere before the match begins. The bell rings, and Owens continues to beat Reigns around ringside. Owens levels Reigns on the outside and slides a ladder into the ring. Owens starts to set up the ladder, but Jey Uso charges into the ring to stop him. Owens levels Uso with a super kick that sends Uso out of the ring. Owens heads to the outside and deliver a chair shot to Reign’s back. Owens follows up with a chair shot to Uso’s back and another to his leg. Owens wedges Uso’s leg in the stair and stomps on it. Several officials come down to ringside to help Uso to the back as Reigns gets back to his feet and drives the ring steps into Owen’s face. Reigns repeatedly drives the steps into Owens and then follows Owens back into the ring. Reigns slams a ladder into Owens and then drives it onto Owens’ chest. Reigns grabs a chair and repeatedly drives the edge of the chair into Owens’ ribs. Reigns sets up two chairs in the ring and goes for a Samoan Drop onto the chairs, but Owens blocks. Owens goes for a powerbomb onto the chairs, but Reigns counters into a back body drop that sends Owens onto both chairs. Owens fights back to his feet, sets up a chair, and hits a fisherman’s suplex onto the chair. Owens sets up a ladder and climbs to the top, but Jey Uso pulls him back down to the mat. Owens pounds on Uso, but Reigns levels him with a Superman Punch. Uso slides two tables into the ring and sets up one of them as Reigns props up the other in the corner. Reigns tosses Owens to Uso for a Samoan Drop, but Owens counters with a super kick to Uso and a stunner to Reigns. Reigns tumbles to the outside, and Owens sets up a ladder. Uso pulls Owens to the outside, but Owens hits Uso with a pop-up powerbomb through the announce table. Owens buries Uso under the rubble of the announce table and heads back into the ring. Owens climbs the ladder, but Reigns climbs the other side of the ladder. Owens and Reigns slug it out at the top but both slide back down to the mat. Owens goes for a super kick, but Reigns counters with a powerbomb onto a ladder. Reigns sets a ladder on its side and slams Owens back-first onto the edge of the ladder. Reigns tosses Owens to the outside and puts him through a table at ringside. Reigns drops an announce chair onto Owens and then hits him with a Samoan Drop through another table. Reigns climbs back into the ring and slowly climbs the ladder. Reigns gets near the top, but Owens crawls back into the ring and brags Reigns’ ankle. Owens fights back to his feet and slaps Reigns, but Reigns retaliates with a spear through a table. Owens falls out of the ring but once again climbs back to his feet. Reigns tries to spear Owens through the barricade, but Owens side steps him, and Reigns crashes through the barricade. Owens crawls back into the ring and climbs the ladder. Owens gets to the top, but Reigns charges back into the ring and grabs Owens’ ankle. Reigns pulls Owens off the ladder and slams Owen’s face into the ladder, but Owens fights back with a pair of super kicks. Owens goes for a pop-up powerbomb, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch. Reigns hits the ropes and goes for another Superman Punch, but Owens counters with a pop-up powerbomb through a table. Reigns tumbles to the outside, and Owens climbs the ladder. Owens gets his hands on the belt, but Uso climbs the ladder behind him. Uso drags Owens off the ladder, but Owens levels him with a stunner. Owens once again climbs the ladder, but Reigns climbs the other side and connects with a low blow. Reigns locks in the guillotine at the top of the ladder, tosses Owens limp body back down to the mat, and grabs the belt to win the match.

Match Result: Roman Reigns retrieves the belt to win the match.

Match Length: 24:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Firefly Inferno Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton





The only way to win this match is to set any part of your opponent’s body on fire. Orton is wearing jeans and a hoodie, and the Fiend keeps his jacket on. The bell rings, and Orton lands a stiff shot to the Fiend’s jaw, but the Fiend simply laughs at him. Orton goes for the RKO, but the Fiend blocks and works over Orton in the corner. The Fiend stomps a mudhole in Orton in the corner and then levels him with an uppercut. Orton gets back to his feet, but the Fiend once again drop him with a head butt. The Fiend goes for Sister Abigail, but Orton counters with a drop kick. The Fiend drives his shoulder into Orton’s gut in the corner and then grinds Orton’s forehead across the top rope. The Fiend whips Orton to the ropes and then drops him with a running crossbody. The Fiend again goes for Sister Abigail, but Orton counters with a back breaker. Orton goes for the RKO, but the Fiend counters with Sister Abigail. The Fiend summons flames that erupt all around the ring, just outside of the barricades. There both walls of fire and intermittent flaming poles. The action spills to the outside, and the Fiend whips Orton with a leather strap. The Fiend grabs a second strap, sets it on fire, and swings it at Orton, but Orton slides out of the way. The Fiend grabs a pickaxe and swings it at Orton, but Orton again slides out of the way. The Fiend grabs Bray Wyatt’s rocking chair and douses it in gasoline. The Fiend pours a line of gasoline in front of the rocking chair and then slams Orton into the ring steps. The Fiend puts Orton in the rocking chair and then lights the line of gasoline leading to the chair. Orton just manages to jump out of the chair before it’s completely engulfed in flame. The Fiend picks up the ring steps and swings them at Orton, but Orton counts with an ax handle shot to the Fiend’s gut. Orton wraps a chain around his fist and punches the Fiend. Orton wraps the chain around the Fiend’s face and tries to shove his face into the flames, but the Fiend breaks free. Orton follows the Fiend back into the ring, but the Fiend catches him with a uranage. The Fiend dumps Orton back to the outside and lights the ax handle on fire, but Orton catches the Fiend with a DDT off the apron. Orton sets up for the RKO on the outside, but the Fiend counters with the Mandible Claw. The Fiend tries to push Orton into the flames, but Orton reverses and pushes the Fiend into the flames. The Fiend’s jacket catches on fire, but he still manages to chase Orton back into the ring. The Fiend stands in the ring with his jacket on fire, and Orton hits him with the RKO in the middle of the ring. Orton heads out of the ring and grabs a can of gasoline. Orton completely covers the Fiend in gasoline and then grabs a box of matches. Orton lights a match and drops it onto the Fiend, completely engulfing him in flames. The Fiend’s entire body burns in the middle of the ring as Orton heads back up the ramp.

Match Result: Randy Orton sets the Fiend on fire to win the match.

Match Length: 12:30ish (the bell never rang to officially end the match)

Slimmer’s Rating: ***