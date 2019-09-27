WWE News: Luke Harper Suffered Neck Injury While Out Of Action, Screening of No Holds Barred Next Week, WWE Starrcade Tickets Now On Sale

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Luke Harper suffered a neck injury while he was out of action from WWE, which is why he was recently at the WWE Performance Center. He was getting checked out and it was determined that he was okay. He made his return to the main roster soon after. The neck injury is also why he was smaller when he returned.

– The Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn will host a rare 35mm screening of No Holds Barred on October 2 at 9:30 PM. It stars Hulk Hogan, Tiny Lister (Zeus), Stan Hansen, Jos LeDuc, Bill Eadie, Jesse Ventura, Gene Okerlund, Howard Finkel and others.

The theater wrote: “Hulk Hogan’s legendary move from star of the ring to star of the silver screen is a muscle filled spectacle full of body slams, choke holds, and one-liners that really stick to the ribs. Hogan has a certain sunburnt charisma as “Rip Thomas,” a barely transposed analog for himself, a wrestler plagued by corporate stooges who have no respect for the sport and only want to exploit his likeness for profits. After shoving a check down one such stooge’s throat, they get the message and refocus their attention on the gigantic Zeus (“Tiny” Lister, FRIDAY). After much ado, including a bizarre romantic subplot that has nods to Capra’s IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT, the movie leads up to what we’ve all been waiting for: NO RULES WRASSLIN’!”

– Tickets for WWE’s Starrcade event on December 1 in Duluth, Georgia are now on sale. It will stream as a one-hour special on the WWE Network.