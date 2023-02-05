– Valentina Feroz will meet Lyra Valkyria on this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Valentina Feroz issued a challenge to Valkyria for a match earlier today on social media. Valkyria later accepted the matchup today during WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

The match goes down on Tuesday, February 7 on NXT. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.

– Dijak got his finger nastily jammed up during his match with Wes Lee at today’s NXT Vengeance Day event. Wes Lee successfully retained the title, and Dijak’s finger got jacked up, which you can see below: