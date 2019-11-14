WWE News: Malcolm Bivens Finds His Missing CD Player, List of Thunder Episodes Coming to WWE Network

– After several months, Malcolm Bivens has located his missing CD player. Bivens, the former Stokely Hathaway, has had an ongoing thing where he’s been questioning NXT and WWE stars about his missing player since April. Bivens posted to Twitter today where he initially dreamed that he found the player in the WWE archives, but instead ended up finding it in Nia Jax’s possession. Jax said that someone had left it in catering, and when Bivens tried to get it back she laughed at him and walked off:

– WWE Network News has posted the full list of WCW Thunder episodes being added to the WWE Network on November 18th. The list is as follows:

WCW Thunder 11/15/2000 [Duration: 01:32:17]

Booker T defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Lance Storm. Bam Bam Bigelow challenges Crowbar for the WCW Hardcore Championship. Plus, Kevin Nash, Goldberg, Buff Bagwell and more in action.

WCW Thunder 11/22/2000 [Duration: 01:17:52]

Diamond Dallas Page faces Shawn Stasiak in a Lumberjack Match. Goldberg has a challenge for WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T. Jeff Jarrett & Shane Douglas take on Buff Bagwell & Ernest “The Cat” Miller. Meng battles Jindrak & O’Haire. Plus, The Filthy Animals, KroniK, Scott Steiner and more in action.

WCW Thunder 11/29/2000 [Duration: 01:13:36]

Scott Steiner defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Buff Bagwell. Sid Vicious returns with a message for all of WCW. The Jung Dragons take on Team Canada. Plus, Crowbar battles David Flair and much more action.

WCW Thunder 12/06/2000 [Duration: 01:11:11]

Ric Flair makes a major announcement regarding WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner. Ernest “The Cat” Miller & The Jung Dragons take on Team Canada. Plus, Goldberg, Buff Bagwell, KroniK, Bam Bam Bigelow and more in action.

WCW Thunder 12/13/2000 [Duration: 01:09:48]

Meng challenges Scott Steiner for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Diamond Dallas Page takes on Mike Sanders. Plus, Chavo Guerrero faces The Perfect Event in a Handicap Match, Lance Storm is forced to sing the United States’ national anthem, and more.

WCW Thunder 12/20/2000 [Duration: 01:14:03]

Scott Steiner defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against a mystery opponent in the main event. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan makes a big announcement. Plus, Goldberg, a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the challengers to the WCW Tag Team Championship and much more.

WCW Thunder 12/27/2000 [Duration: 01:29:40]

Tony Schiavone and Stevie Ray host this look back at the best of WCW Thunder in the year 2000, featuring Superstars such as Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Ric Flair and many more.

WCW Thunder 01/03/2001 [Duration: 01:19:15]

Jeff Jarrett battles Sid Vicious for an opportunity to challenge for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the Sin pay-per-view. Meng battles Crowbar for the WCW Hardcore Championship. Plus, Goldberg, Ernest “The Cat” Miller and many more in action.

WCW Thunder 01/10/2001 [Duration: 01:15:43]

Scott Steiner defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Sid Vicious. The Filthy Animals face Team Canada. KroniK takes on Buff Bagwell & Lex Luger. Plus, Kevin Nash, Shane Douglas, Goldberg and many more.

WCW Thunder 01/17/2001 [Duration: 01:21:36]

Diamond Dallas Page faces Jeff Jarrett. Totally Buff take on KroniK. Bam Bam Bigelow challenges Meng for the WCW Hardcore Championship. Plus, Team Canada, The Filthy Animals, Chavo Guerrero and many more in action.

WCW Thunder 01/24/2001 [Duration: 01:18:21]

KroniK battles Scott Steiner & Road Warrior Animal in the main event. Shane Helms, Elix Skipper, Billy Kidman, Rey Mysterio Jr. and others compete in a Cruiserweight Contender Countdown Gauntlet Match. Plus, Glacier makes his return to WCW, Jeff Jarrett faces Hugh Morrus and more.

WCW Thunder 01/31/2001 [Duration: 01:19:48]

Totally Buff faceoff against KroniK in the main event. Chuck Palumbo & Sean O’Haire defend the WCW World Tag Team Championship against The Mamalukes. Plus, Billy Kidman battles Shane Helms, Rick Steiner takes on Jeff Jarrett and more.

WCW Thunder 02/07/2001 [Duration: 01:27:31]

Diamond Dallas Page & Kevin Nash battle Rick Steiner & Jeff Jarrett in the main event. WCW CEO Ric Flair continues to mentor his “pet project” Mike Sanders. Plus, WCW World Tag Team Champion Sean O’Haire clashes with Norman Smiley, Brian Adams faces Lex Luger and more.

WCW Thunder 02/14/2001 [Duration: 01:15:58]

Diamond Dallas Page & Dustin Rhodes face Jeff Jarrett & Rick Steiner in the main event. Former tag team partners Sean O’Haire and Mark Jindrak clash in a head-to-head showdown. Plus, AJ Styles & Air Paris face off against Jamie Knoble & Evan Karagias, Buff Bagwell battles Konnan and more.

WCW Thunder 02/21/2001 [Duration: 01:27:51]

Scott Steiner battles Hugh Morrus in the main event. AJ Styles & Air Paris clash with Disco Inferno & Alex Wright. Plus, Jeff Jarrett faces Crowbar, Lex Luger takes on Chuck Palumbo and more.

WCW Thunder 02/28/2001 [Duration: 01:29:36]

Booker T continues to set his sights on WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner in a head-to-head clash. Yang & Kaz Hayashi face Mike Sanders & Kwee-Wee in the first round of the WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship Tournament.

WCW Thunder 03/07/2001 [Duration: 01:28:45]

After helping thwart Scott Steiner’s attack on DDP on Nitro, Ernest “The Cat” Miller battles Steiner in the main event. Plus, Konnan faces Lance Storm, Shane Helms clashes with Elix Skipper and more.

WCW Thunder 03/14/2001 [Duration: 01:29:06]

DDP & Dustin Rhodes face Jeff Jarrett & Rick Steiner in the main event. 3 Count takes on Rey Mysterio Jr., and Billy Kidman in the semifinals of the Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. Plus, Chuck Palumbo & Sean O’Haire defend the WCW World Tag Team Titles against Lex Luger & Buff Bagwell in a Four Corners Tag Team Elimination Match.

WCW Thunder 03/21/2001 [Duration: 01:30:27]

AJ Styles & Air Paris battle Yang & Kaz Hayashi in the final episode of WCW Thunder. Also, Mike Awesome faces Chuck Palumbo and Rick Steiner takes on Hugh Morrus. And in the final match ever on Thunder, Scott Steiner & Jeff Jarrett clash with Dustin Rhodes in a Handicap Match.