WWE News: Matt Hardy Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Raw Promo, John Cena Congratulates 2018 Warrior Award Winner

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter reacting to Bray Wyatt’s promo on Monday’s episode of Raw. Hardy noted that he was at home celebrating his Elimination Chamber win at the Hardy Compound and said that Wyatt is “looking & sounding rather #BROKEN”:

– JohN Cena posted the following to Twitter, congratulating this year’s Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson:

