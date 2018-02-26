WWE News: Matt Hardy Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Raw Promo, John Cena Congratulates 2018 Warrior Award Winner

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter reacting to Bray Wyatt’s promo on Monday’s episode of Raw. Hardy noted that he was at home celebrating his Elimination Chamber win at the Hardy Compound and said that Wyatt is “looking & sounding rather #BROKEN”:

Celebrating with #HouseHardy at #TheHardyCompound. I took a part of your ESSENCE last night, Bray Wyatt. I'm watching. I'M ALWAYS WATCHING. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2018

You're looking & sounding rather #BROKEN, Bray. I absolutely CRAVE the opportunity to go to WAR with you once AGEEN.. For the COMPLETION of the DELETION of ABIGAIL. HOWEVAH, it shall only be on MY terms. On MY Battlefield. pic.twitter.com/KORZ0pOXz3 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2018

– JohN Cena posted the following to Twitter, congratulating this year’s Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson: