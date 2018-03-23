WWE News: Matt Hardy Says Bray Wyatt’s Empty Vessel Has Been Found, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to report that Bray Wyatt’s “empty vessel” has been found following Ultimate Deletion. In a video earlier today showing off the aftermath of the match, it was shown that Wyatt’s lantern was recovered from the Lake of Reincarnation.

It was rumored earlier this week that Wyatt may be repackaged in the wake of the match. Hardy’s tweet is below:

The INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR has tracked down Bray Wyatt’s EMPTY VESSEL. The DELETION of his ESSENCE, ABIGAIL, has been EXTREMELY AGONIZING.. The PURGING process is accompanied by UNPARALLELED SUFFERING.. But in the OMEGA, you’ll realized that I’ve granted you a KINDNESS. pic.twitter.com/hFvbd2KGoi — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2018

– Here is the latest video frokm UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods getting a hands-on look at cloud-gaming service Shadow during the Game Developers Conference: