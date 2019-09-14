wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Coming to WWE Network, Top 10 Horsewomen Brawls

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Miz & Mrs. Miz and Mrs.

– WWE Network News reports that the first season of Miz & Mrs. is coming to the WWE Network starting Friday, September 20. The first season consists of 20 episodes. Additionally, the Network will stream a marathon of the reality show after it drops.

– The latest WWE Top 10 video is out for today, featuring the top 10 Horsewomen Brawls. You can check out that video below.

