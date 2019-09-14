wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Coming to WWE Network, Top 10 Horsewomen Brawls
September 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that the first season of Miz & Mrs. is coming to the WWE Network starting Friday, September 20. The first season consists of 20 episodes. Additionally, the Network will stream a marathon of the reality show after it drops.
– The latest WWE Top 10 video is out for today, featuring the top 10 Horsewomen Brawls. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Planned Nitro Cartoon Segments From Eli Roth That Were Cancelled
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film