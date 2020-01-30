WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Ratings Down Heavily For Season Two Premiere, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Miz & Mrs. saw a serious ratings sink for its season two premiere on Wednesday night. The show brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 437,000 viewers, down 53% and 60% respectively from the season one finale’s 0.38 demo rating and 1.094 million viewers. The numbers were down 31% and 39% from the midseason premiere on July 23rd and 57%/56% from the series premiere on April 9th of last year.

The show ranked #59 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

– The latest UpUpDownDown video continues season two of “Battle of the Brands,” with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze drafting their brands for WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006: