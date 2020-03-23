wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Moves Brands, Hotel Production Meetings
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports Mojo Rawley has quietly been moved to SmackDown due to his relationship with Rob Gronkowski. Mojo was on the past two episodes of SmackDown after previously being drafted by and appearing on the Raw brand.
– WWE reportedly has everyone in town for the Performance Center tapings locked down at one hotel with morning production meetings being held in the conference room.
Only Florida-based Producers are working the tapings this week. That includes Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels. WWE did not bring in producers who live elsewhere.
More Trending Stories
- Gail Kim On Winning the WWE Women’s Title In Her Debut, Having Mixed Emotions Over It and a Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE
- Chris Jericho Fires Back at Criticism Over AEW Blood & Guts Postponement