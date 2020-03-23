WWE News: Mojo Rawley Moves Brands, Hotel Production Meetings

– PWInsider reports Mojo Rawley has quietly been moved to SmackDown due to his relationship with Rob Gronkowski. Mojo was on the past two episodes of SmackDown after previously being drafted by and appearing on the Raw brand.

– WWE reportedly has everyone in town for the Performance Center tapings locked down at one hotel with morning production meetings being held in the conference room.

Only Florida-based Producers are working the tapings this week. That includes Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels. WWE did not bring in producers who live elsewhere.