WWE News: Mondo Selling Limited Commemorative WrestleMania 13 Poster, Steve Austin Taking Over WWE TikTok

Mondo is dipping its memorabilia toes into WWE, announcing a new limited edition poster for WrestleMania 13. The company, which produces unique and original merchandise celebrating pop culture touchstones, has announced that they’re teaming with WWE for a commemorative poster of the event. 100 copies will be made and sold of the poster, which you can see in the tweet below.

WRESTLEMANIA 13: STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN VS. BRET HART Poster by MATT RYAN TOBIN

Let’s get real: Not every wrestler has the brains to back up the brawn. Steve Austin was a major rager of an exception. Debuting under the “Stone Cold” name in ’96, his unabashedly brash personality and anti-authority stance made him an instant household name. Within a year, he was headlining WrestleMania in a no-holds-barred battle against Bret “Hitman” Hart, a match that remains legendary well into the next millennium.

“I caught a face full of Molson at a Toronto WWE House Show in ’99.

I acquired the tickets from my Catholic elementary school, supplied to the school by the janitor. They were awarded to a random classmate over the morning announcements who knew nothing about wrestling. His strict God-fearing parents refused to let their son attend a wrestling event, but had no qualms about making him peddle the free tickets around the school for money. My dad would only give me $25. The transaction was secured at lunch. I got to see Stone Cold that night with my dad… and my classmate is surely still reciting Hail Marys.

This quote the Texas Rattlesnake himself sums up why this poster exists better than I ever could: ‘Put an S in front of ‘Hitman,’ and you have my exact opinion on Bret Hart.’” – Matt Ryan Tobin

Both versions available Tuesday 3/16 at 11am Central on The Drop.