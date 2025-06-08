wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Recap Show, Top 10 Money in the Bank Moments
June 8, 2025 | Posted by
– Sam Roberts and Megan Morant hosted the WWE Money in the Bank Recap show last night. Ms. Money in the Bank winner Naomi also appeared on the show:
“Sam Roberts and Megan Morant provide an immediate reaction to the shocking return of R-Truth and speak with Naomi after her career-altering Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory.”
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Money in the Bank Moments:
