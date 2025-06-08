– Sam Roberts and Megan Morant hosted the WWE Money in the Bank Recap show last night. Ms. Money in the Bank winner Naomi also appeared on the show:

“Sam Roberts and Megan Morant provide an immediate reaction to the shocking return of R-Truth and speak with Naomi after her career-altering Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory.”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Money in the Bank Moments: