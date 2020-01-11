WWE News: Mustafa Ali In Smackdown Dark Match, Highlights of Mandy Rose & Otis Storyline

– Mustafa Ali worked the dark match before Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Ali beat Drew Gulak per Wrestling Inc. As the site points out, Gulak has lost every TV or dark match he’s competed in since Clash of the Champions in September.

– WWE posted highlights videos of the Mandy Rose and Otis storyline from Smackdown. Rose gave Otis an “I’m Sorry” cake her mother made after apologizing for Dolph Ziggler’s destruction of the fruit cake Otis’ mom made. Otis came out eating the cake with his hands during Rose’s match with Alexa Bliss, distracting Bliss which allowed Rose to pick up the win.