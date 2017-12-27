WWE News: Natalya Enters Women’s Royal Rumble, Smackdown Attendance, Six-Man Tag Match After 205 Live

– Natalya announced after Smackdown that she is the latest entrant to join the Women’s Royal Rumble. You can see Natalya announcing the news to Dasha Fuentes in the below Smackdown Fallout video:

– Tom Phillips announced a crowd of “almost 15,000” in attendance for tonight’s SmackDown from the Allstate Arena.

– Wrestling Inc reports that AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Smackdown and 205 Live. Daniel Bryan served as referee and got a pop from the crowd when he did the “Too Sweet” gesture with Styles.