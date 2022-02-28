wrestling / News
WWE News: New Match Likely For Wrestlemania 38, Note on Ricochet’s Push in WWE, Note On Wrestlemania AXXESS and NXT Stand & Deliver
– PWInsider reports that a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is “officially slated” for Wrestlemania 38. Sasha Banks and Naomi will team up to challenge Carmella and Zelina Vega.
– The reason Ricochet is getting a big push is that he is now listed on the internal roster as the #2 singles babyface on Smackdown. He’s only behind Drew McIntyre. The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura (along with Rick Boogs) are part of the tag team roster.
– There will be no AXXESS event this year in the traditional sense, as WWE is planning to focus on the Superstore in Dallas instead.
– There is still no on-sale date for NXT Stand and Deliver on April 1 yet. It’s believed that WWE will “greatly scale down” the venue, the American Airlines Center, for the show.
