wrestling / News
WWE News: NFL Star Comments on Bron Breakker Spearing IShowSpeed, Playlist Showcases IShowSpeed, The Hardys Relive Their Greatest Moments
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
– Former NFL player Robert Griffin III (RG3) was highly impressed by the spot from the WWE Royal Rumble, where Bron Breakker hit IShowSpeed with a spear. Commenting on the spot via social media, he wrote, “Can’t get over this because Bron Breaker hit Speed with the spear of the decade 🤯”
Can’t get over this because Bron Breaker hit Speed with the spear of the decade 🤯 pic.twitter.com/axKaprEaVp
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 4, 2025
– Speaking of IShowSpeed, WWE Playlist showcased moments of IShowSpeed in WWE:
– In a WWE Retrospective video, The Hardys relived some of their greatest career moments: