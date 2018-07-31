WWE News: Nia Jax Possibly Injured, Big Show Talks Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Stock Up

– Nia Jax may be injured, as she noted she is “rehabbing” on her Instagram account. Jax posted a pic as part of an Instagram story in which she tagged NormaTec Recovery, which creates products for rehabbing leg injuries.

Jax has been off television since her loss to Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules.

– WWE’s stock closed at $79.11 on Tuesday, up $0.61 (0.75%) from the previous closing price.

– Big Show appeared in a backstage video from last night’s episode of Raw in Miami. You can see the video below, in which he talks about the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam.

“I think after everything that’s happened, you got to give the devil its due, you gotta give Roman the opportunity,” Big Show said (per Wrestling Inc. “He’s never quit, he’s got so much fight. I’ve seen Roman take beatdowns that would make most people quit the business. He’s got heart, he’s got guts and he knows what it’s like to be a locker room leader now. I think whatever happens at SummerSlam, if Roman Reigns doesn’t come home with the championship then that’s it for Roman Reigns. I don’t think by any means that boy has quit in him, so I’m saying it’s not it for Roman Reigns, and I’m gonna say Roman Reigns is going to take it to Brock like never before.”