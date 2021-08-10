WWE News: Noelle Foley Shares an Inside Look at Raw, Titus O’Neil Hosts Back to School Bash, Kayla Braxton to Chat with Tiffany Haddish

– WWE released a #shorts video of Noelle Foley checking out the first Monday Night Raw with live fans back in attendance since the pandemic shutdowns on July 19. That video is available below:

– WWE released a video showcasing Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and musician Flo Rida delivering 30,000 backpacks with school supplies to families in need at the 4th Annual Back to School Bash in Hillsborough County, Florida. That video is available below:

– WWE’s Kayla Braxton will be chatting with Tiffany Haddish later today at 11:45 am EST on WWE’s official Instagram page. Haddish is scheduled to host this year’s SummerSlam After Party.