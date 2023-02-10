wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night's Episode

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton.

PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.

– The finale of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs next week. Here’s a synopsis: After a roller-coaster week, Nikki, Artem and Matteo are finally reunited in Paris; Nikki and Artem must lay all their cards on the table before they walk down the aisle; the romance and spontaneity of Paris helps reignite a spark between the couple.

– The following highlights have also been released:

