wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show Now Online, Undertaker Through The Years, Mia Yim Channels Bull Nakano

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: WarGames

– The full pre-show for NXT Takeover: WarGames is now online. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage by clicking here.

WWE.com has a look at Undertaker and how he has changed over the years. It features rare sketches and photos.

– Mia Yim has posted a photo of her war paint for tonight’s NXT Takeover, which was inspired by Bull Nakano.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: War Games, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading