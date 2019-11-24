wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show Now Online, Undertaker Through The Years, Mia Yim Channels Bull Nakano
– The full pre-show for NXT Takeover: WarGames is now online. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage by clicking here.
– WWE.com has a look at Undertaker and how he has changed over the years. It features rare sketches and photos.
– Mia Yim has posted a photo of her war paint for tonight’s NXT Takeover, which was inspired by Bull Nakano.
War Paint inspired by Bull Nakano. #WarGames #HBIC #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OB22VjjICA
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 23, 2019
