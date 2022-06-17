WWE News: NXT UK Tag Team Title Match & Sarray Debut Set for Next Week, Blair Davenport to Return, This Week’s NXT UK Highlights

– During today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, it was announced that newly crowned NXT UK Tag Team Champions Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter will defend their titles against NXT 2.0 Superstars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on next week’s show. You can check out the promo clip where Briggs, Jensen, and Fallon Henley they reveal they’re coming to NXT UK below.

Also announced on this week’s show, Sarray will make her NXT UK debut against Nina Samuels. Blair Davenport will make her return after being on the shelf with a recent injury.

The trio of Josh Briggs, @BrooksJensenWWE & @FallonHenleyWWE are ready to bring a little southern hospitality to #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/w9z1j8wPBu — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 16, 2022

– WWE released the following video highlights for this week’s NXT UK, including the vignette for Sarray’s upcoming NXT UK debut and the return of Blair Davenport:









