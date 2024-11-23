wrestling / News

WWE News: Official Seal CM Punk Shirt Now Available, Montez Ford Appears on Small Business Superstars, Austin Theory Tries Classic Indian Sweets

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns CM Punk 11-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, a new Official Seal shirt for CM Punk is now available at WWE Shop. You can check out the new shirt below:

– WWE Superstar Montez Ford checked out Sundae Scoop in Virginia Beach for Small Business Superstars:

WWE Superstar Montez Ford meets Philip and Sibs Harrell, owners of Sundae Scoop in Virginia Beach. Ford talks with Philip about how his Army experience prepared him to run a small business and learns how to make fresh ice cream, presented by Cricket Wireless.

– Austin Theory visited WWE Now India and tried some classic Indiana sweets and snacks:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Theory, CM Punk, Montez Ford, WWE, WWE Now, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading