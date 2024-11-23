wrestling / News
WWE News: Official Seal CM Punk Shirt Now Available, Montez Ford Appears on Small Business Superstars, Austin Theory Tries Classic Indian Sweets
– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, a new Official Seal shirt for CM Punk is now available at WWE Shop. You can check out the new shirt below:
Check out this NEW CM Punk collection available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/VezmcAWkEN pic.twitter.com/ZitV0J9tDr
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 23, 2024
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford checked out Sundae Scoop in Virginia Beach for Small Business Superstars:
WWE Superstar Montez Ford meets Philip and Sibs Harrell, owners of Sundae Scoop in Virginia Beach. Ford talks with Philip about how his Army experience prepared him to run a small business and learns how to make fresh ice cream, presented by Cricket Wireless.
– Austin Theory visited WWE Now India and tried some classic Indiana sweets and snacks: