wrestling / News
WWE News: Oscar Parody Posters, 2K20 DLC Clip Features Velveteen King, New Liv Morgan Photo Gallery
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE.com released a new photo gallery showcasing Liv Morgan. You can check one of them out below.
Take a look at these exclusive photos of @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 👀https://t.co/gkdNPbSp9h
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2020
– WWE.com released a new gallery of Academy Awards 2020 movie poster parodies. You can check some of those out in the embedded tweet below.
Grab some 🍿and watch @WWE Superstars take over the 2020 Academy Awards with these REIMAGINED MOVIE POSTERS!https://t.co/7m1txu70BZ
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2020
– As previously reported, 2K Games and WWE announced a Southpaw Regional Wrestling DLC expansion for WWE 2K20 that’s now available. You can check out an entrance clip for the new DLC featuring The Velveteen King below.
