WWE News: Oscar Parody Posters, 2K20 DLC Clip Features Velveteen King, New Liv Morgan Photo Gallery

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan WWE Raw

WWE.com released a new photo gallery showcasing Liv Morgan. You can check one of them out below.

WWE.com released a new gallery of Academy Awards 2020 movie poster parodies. You can check some of those out in the embedded tweet below.

As previously reported, 2K Games and WWE announced a Southpaw Regional Wrestling DLC expansion for WWE 2K20 that’s now available. You can check out an entrance clip for the new DLC featuring The Velveteen King below.

