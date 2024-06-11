– WWE Superstar Piper Niven will be taking part in a Funko x WWE Meet and Greet this Friday, June 14 at Forbidden Planet in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle. Here are all the details:

Join us at Forbidden Planet Glasgow for an exclusive meet and greet with a WWE Superstar on Friday the 14th June! Ahead of challenging for the WWE Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle Scotland, Piper Niven will be meeting fans and posing for photos! Capacity is limited and requires an entry wristband to be secured ahead of the event. Secure your wristband today with a purchase of a WWE Funko Pop! figure at Forbidden Planet Glasgow. A limited number of additional wristbands will also be released from 10am on the 14th June. In-store sales only. One wristband per customer. Talent subject to change.

– Per Glasgow Live, the official WWE Clash at the Castle Store will open on Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 am local time at the St. Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

– Here is the updated NXT event schedule for the rest of the Summer:

* Friday, June 21 in Venice, Florida at The Venice Community Center

* Saturday, June 22 in Orlando, Florida at the Englewood Neighborhood Center

* Friday, July 19 in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community Center

* Saturday, July 20 in Gainesville, Florida at The MLK Center

* Friday, August 9 in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium

* Friday, September 9 in Lakeland, Florida