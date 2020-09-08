wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview Clip for The R-Truth Game Show Finale, Superstars Play Devils & Details on UUDD

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a preview clip for this week’s episode of The R-Truth Game Show, featuring appearances from Carmella, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Drake Maverick. The season fianle episode is now available to stream on the free version of the WWE Network.

– Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, and Mia Yim appeared in a new UpUpDownDown video today where they play Jackbox Party Pack 7’s Devils & Details. That video is available below.

