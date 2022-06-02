wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for New Season of Biography, Top 20 OMG Hell in a Cell Moments, Battle of the Brands Continues for 2K22 on UUDD
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, a new season of Biography: WWE Legends debuts on July 10 on A&E. WWE released a new preview for the upcoming season, which you can see below:
– Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K22 with Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods continued on UpUpDownDown this week:
– WWE released the Top 20 OMG Hell in a Cell Moments:
