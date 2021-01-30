wrestling / News

WWE News: Referee Darryl Sharma Promoted to Senior Official, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, SmackDown in 3 Minutes

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios Madison Square Garden

WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE referee Darryl Sharma was promoted to the position of “Senior Official.” Currently, Sharma is in charge of NXT/NXT UK referee duties, including making up their schedules and assignments and coaching the referees.

– WWE released the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night’s episode:

– You can also check out a SmackDown in 3 Minutes recap from FOX Sports:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darryl Sharma, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading