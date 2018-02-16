WWE News: Rich Swann Set For House of Hardcore Shows, WWE Now Looks at Lana’s First Win, Synopsis For Next Week’s Photo Shoot

– Rich Swann is set to appear at three House of Hardcore shows leading up to WrestleMania 34 week. The company has announced that Swann will appear at their March 23rd show in St. James, New York; March 24th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and April 7th in New Orleans.

Swann parted ways with WWE earlier this week. He retweeted the following post from Tommy Dreamer announcing the new bookings:

Welcome to

NO POLITICS

NO BS

JUST WRESTLING@GottaGetSwann

3/23 @HouseofHardcore 38 St.James NY

3/24 @HouseofHardcore 39

PHILLY

4/7 @HouseofHardcore 40

New Orleans

Tickets & infohttps://t.co/3hQxwCl5kU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 16, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Now, looking at Lana’s first win on the main roster during the Mixed Match Challenge:

– The synopsis for next week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot has been released. The episode premieres on the WWE Network after Raegoes off the air:

“WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gives the inside story behind some of the unpredictable ups and downs throughout his illustrious career.”