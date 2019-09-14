WWE News: Ricochet Trains With the Ninja Kidz, The Miz on Superstar Savepoint, Hidden Gems Clip Features Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper

– WWE Superstar Ricochet appeared in a new video this week where he trains with the Ninja Kidz. You can check out that video featuring Ricochet below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint video for his UpUpDownDown channel with the second part of his dinner with The Miz. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper at Madison Square Garden in 1985 aeaHd of WrestleMania. You can check out that clip below.

Another Hidden Gems clip features Steve Austin vs. Ricky Steamboat for the US title in 1994 in WCW. That clip is also available below.



