wrestling / News
WWE News: Roderick Strong Talks About Life In Quarantine, Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae Make Buffalo Mac and Cheese
– In a post on Instagram, Roderick Strong spoke about life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He wrote: “This is an example of how our taking pictures together goes down especially after training… this #quaratinelife has given me such a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my family than I could imagine! A big plus is that we have been able to dedicate more time to BJJ, learning from my badass beast of a wife has been so much fun!”
View this post on Instagram
This is an example of how our taking pictures together goes down especially after training… this #quaratinelife has given me such a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my family than I could imagine! A big plus is that we have been able to dedicate more time to BJJ, learning from my badass beast of a wife has been so much fun! #StrongFamily #love #family #Supernovafrommoldova #Undisputedera #Stronghold #Grapplersquest2039
– The latest cooking video from Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae sees the two making buffalo mac and cheese.
More Trending Stories
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond
- Michelle McCool Says Edge Refused to Break the Streak, Reveals Her Reaction to Taker’s Saudi Arabia Match With Goldberg
- More on Big Spot Possibly Taking Place at WWE Money in the Bank
- Backstage Note On WWE Plan for Daniel Bryan & His Feud With Sami Zayn