WWE News: Roderick Strong Talks About Life In Quarantine, Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae Make Buffalo Mac and Cheese

– In a post on Instagram, Roderick Strong spoke about life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote: “This is an example of how our taking pictures together goes down especially after training… this #quaratinelife has given me such a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my family than I could imagine! A big plus is that we have been able to dedicate more time to BJJ, learning from my badass beast of a wife has been so much fun!”

– The latest cooking video from Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae sees the two making buffalo mac and cheese.