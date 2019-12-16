wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Feeling the Effects of TLC, More WWE Confidential Added to Network
– Roman Reigns has that post-TLC ache after his match with King Corbin on last night’s show. Reigns posted to Twitter to comment on the match, which saw The Revival and Dolph Ziggler interfere to give Corbin the win. Reigns and Corbin ended up fighting their way through the backstage area afterward throughout the PPV:
Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning… pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019
– WWE announced that they’ve added 14 more episodes of their Attitude Era magazine show WWE Confidential to the Network:
New WWE Confidential episodes added to WWE Network
Get ready to pull back the curtain on the early 2000s sports-entertainment world with the release of 14 episodes of WWE Confidential on WWE Network.
Though short-lived, WWE Confidential is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking subject matter and inside reporting on what was happening in WWE during the tail end of The Attitude Era. The magazine-style show made its WWE Network debut earlier this year when more than 30 episodes were added to the on-demand section.
The new batch of episodes features a wide array of Superstar interviews and profiles, covering everyone from John Cena and Brock Lesnar in their rookie years to WWE Hall of Famers “Classy” Freddie Blassie and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.
Check out the new additions now in the on-demand section of the award-winning WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004