WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Feeling the Effects of TLC, More WWE Confidential Added to Network

– Roman Reigns has that post-TLC ache after his match with King Corbin on last night’s show. Reigns posted to Twitter to comment on the match, which saw The Revival and Dolph Ziggler interfere to give Corbin the win. Reigns and Corbin ended up fighting their way through the backstage area afterward throughout the PPV:

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning… pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019

– WWE announced that they’ve added 14 more episodes of their Attitude Era magazine show WWE Confidential to the Network: